Police looking for suspects accused of an assault at a Triad restaurant

King police said they are searching for a man and woman in connection to an assault at Tokyo Japanese Grill on Main Street.

KING, N.C. — The King Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects involved in an assault on Wednesday.

On August 2, 2023, around 6:30 p.m., officers said they responded to a report about an assault at the Tokyo Japanese Grill on 607 S. Main St.

When officers arrived, they determined that an attack did happen; however, the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators said the suspects left and headed towards Town & Country Restaurant and then left the area in a new model white Ford Explorer and drove toward Jefferson Church Road.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the restaurant and they said there are a couple of teenagers that regularly dine in but never tip the server. The teenagers were told they could no longer dine in because they don’t tip the server, but they could order take-out, according to the restaurant.

The manager said the teenagers came in Wednesday night and sat at a table and were told they could not dine in. They got very upset, according to the manager. They smashed everything on the table, smashed things in the restaurant on the way out, hit the manager, and hit the manager’s father, according to the restaurant.

Police said the suspects are described as a man and a woman who are approximately 20 years old.

If you have any information regarding this information or can identify the suspects in the photos, please contact Officer. Atkins with the King Police Department at (336) 983-0886.

