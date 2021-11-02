Alamance County store owner killed nearly two decades ago, still no arrest

Detectives say someone killed Tom Fogleman in his store off NC-49 on January 23, 2002. No one has been arrested.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — It's been nearly two decades, and still no arrest in the death of a store owner.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving who killed James Thomas Fogleman on Wednesday, January 23, 2002.

Deputies were called to Fogleman's Store on South NC-49 that day. That's where they found Mr. Fogleman dead. Investigators determined it a homicide.

Anyone with information about Mr. Fogleman's death is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300 and ask to speak with Detective Tomey.