Tractor-trailer driver charged with hit-and-run, reckless driving following high-speed chase with troopers

Troopers said they first received reports of a tractor-trailer driving erratic and recklessly on I-40 around 11:35 a.m.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver involved in a chase with troopers was arrested Friday following a crash with two other vehicles.

The State Highway Patrol said Julian Colman Parsons, 28, of Lenoir, was driving the tractor-trailer when a trooper tried to stop it on I-40 near Maple Avenue in Alamance County. However, Parsons fled from the traffic stop. Troopers said they first received reports of a tractor-trailer driving erratic and recklessly on I-40 around 11:35 a.m.

Troopers said while in pursuit the tractor-trailer hit two other vehicles. Investigators said Parsons exited onto N.C. Highway 61 in Guilford Co. but ran off the road and into a ditch. They said he then jumped out of the truck and ran but was caught.