GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in jail after a traffic stop turned into a suspected human trafficking situation in Interstate 85.

It happened during a traffic stop on I-85 northbound around mile marker 8 on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. The trooper involved indicated that stories weren't adding up, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The trooper searched the vehicle and saw six people in the back. Those six people also had inconsistent stories, officials say. Based on that, the trooper determined there might be a human trafficking situation.

The suspect then fled on foot. Officials said he was at large for two hours before being arrested around 7 p.m.

The suspect, 37-year-old Edgar Ortiz, is currently in Gaston County Jail. He was driving a gray Toyota Sequoia with an Arizona license plate.

NCSHP

None of the alleged victims required medical attention, so Medic was not called to the scene. All of those in the vehicle were roughly 18 to 30 years old, and officials said there was no indication that anyone involved was a minor.

Charges are still pending for Ortiz based on the results of the investigation and the interviews with alleged victims.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

