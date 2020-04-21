GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department said someone stole an 18-foot trailer from one of its stations.

Fire Station 22 does not have someone at the station 24/7, Chief Steve Allred said. Fire officials believe the theft occurred between 4:00 pm on Sunday and 2:00 pm on Monday.

The trailer and contents inside are worth about $21,000 – and the station uses it for large gatherings and fundraisers.

If you have any information the Fire Department asks you to call 336-299-4421 or 336-508-6113.

