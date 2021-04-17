Tranquilo bar patrons lose cool, restaurant loses liquor license due to stabbing

The Greensboro bar and restaurant can no longer serve alcohol following knife fight.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A restaurant in Greensboro has lost its liquor license due to a fight at its bar last weekend.

Four men at Tranquilo showed up to a local hospital Sunday suffering from stab wounds from a large fight. They said the fight happened at Tranquilo but none of them contacted the police.

Greensboro police and ALE investigators spent the week investigating what happened and concluded Tranquilo was in violation of its ABC permits.

ALE agents cited public safety as the main reason for the liquor license suspension.