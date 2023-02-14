Triad business owners react to shooting at Michigan alma mater

Becky Hellwig and Bellandra Foster used to walk the halls at Michigan State University. They're expressing concern for the campus they used to call home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The deadly Michigan State University shooting strikes a nerve for people with strong Michigan ties.

The education they received there helped them become Triad business owners.

Foster is now the president and owner of BBFoster Consulting in Greensboro and Charlotte.

She is from Michigan and got her PhD from the university before coming to the Triad.

She says it is tough to hear such tragic news about a place that was once her home.

"A little bit unbelievable at first, you never think it's going to happen to you or somewhere you're so familiar with. I spent a lot of years at Michigan State. I started when I was 18 years old, so here it is over 40 years later," said Foster.

Hellwig is also a former Michigan State student and licensed therapist.

She recently moved to Greensboro but is licensed to practice in both Michigan and North Carolina.

She sees her clients who live in Michigan virtually. She says over a dozen of them are either students or staff at the university.

Hellwig says once she heard about the shooting, she emailed her clients to check in.

"Everybody is still kind of getting up and going. They were up pretty late last night. I've opened my schedule to them. I've has a few reach out and there are a ton of resources on campus as well," said Hellwig.

Hellwig says feeling irritable, experiencing increased anxiety, or having trouble sleeping could be indicators that professional help may be needed.