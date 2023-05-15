Catalytic converter business owner sentenced to prison after filing false tax returns

Brandon Michalak pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false tax return. He was part-owner of Sarah’s Recycling, where they resold used catalytic converters.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Kernersville man was sentenced to prison Monday for filing false tax returns, according to District Court Judge William Osteen, Jr.

Judge William Osteen, Jr. sentenced 41-year-old Brandon Michalak to one year and three months in federal prison. Michalak was also ordered to pay restitution of $956,028 in tax loss to the IRS.

In January of 2023, Michalak pled guilty to two counts of filing a false tax return, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).

According to court documents, Michalak was co-owner of a metal recycling business called Sarah’s Recycling, where they resold used catalytic converters. He ran the business from his home in Forsyth County, North Carolina.

After a four-year investigation from 2014-2018, Michalak left out $11,022,953 in sales from his catalytic converter business. Each year, Michalak reported minimal taxable income and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is a refundable credit designed to provide relief for low-to-moderate-income working people.

Simultaneously, Michalak lived a lavish lifestyle that included:

Home and property purchases without financing

Home renovations

Pool installation

Extravagant jewelry purchases in cash, and

At least 20 vehicle purchases for himself and his family members

As an example, he paid approximately $136,788 in cash for the purchase of a 2018 BMW Alpina.

“Honest, hardworking citizens should be appalled by the conduct of the defendant in this case,” said United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston. “Tax evasion hurts all of us, and we will aggressively prosecute anyone who willfully files false tax returns or fails to pay their fair share of taxes, especially in egregious cases like this.”

“The license to run a business is not a license to avoid paying taxes,” said Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Charlotte Field Office, SAC Donald “Trey” Eakins. The defendant’s misconduct, hiding income, and having his business pay his personal expenses, cheated all Americans who pay their fair share for the government services and protections that we enjoy.”