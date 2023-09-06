This is the second time in the past few years that a man has intentionally driven into a law enforcement building

Deputies say a Forsyth County man drove into the sheriff's office lobby late Tuesday night, a similar situation happened a few years ago.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say a man intentionally drove into the Forsyth County sheriff's office Tuesday night, this crash follows a similar incident a few years ago in Burlington.

Deputies say Leanthony Sligh Jr. drove his car right through the lobby doors of the sheriff's office.

They say he crashed into the building late Tuesday night, then waited for first responders to get there.

No one was hurt, but it did force the lobby to close Wednesday.

Viewers may remember when someone caused a similar crash at the Burlington police department in 2020.

An employee was injured after a car crashed into the police department.

Investigators said that crash was also intentional, but the driver in that instance was having a mental health crisis.

Since then, BPD has increased safety measures to keep staff safe.

"Our officers have dangerous jobs, and they are in situations where there is kind of an element of the un-known every day. So, it was very easy for us to respond in a way where if we can take care of our folks, take care of our staff, and help them be safe we're going to address it. So, with that it was installing the bollards, creating a second set of doors, and a barrier for our front desk staff to help keep them safe," explained Emily Adkins, the department's public information officer.

In Forsyth County, workers spent the day cleaning up the damage and boarding up the entrance before the doors come in, it's not clear when the lobby will reopen.