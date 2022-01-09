Former Winston-Salem, NC leader reaches plea deal in embezzlement case

The FBI accused Derwin Montgomery of embezzling money from a Triad homeless center back in September.

Derwin Montgomery, a former Triad lawmaker, reached a plea deal Wednesday after being accused of wire fraud, according to the NC Middle District Court.

Montgomery initially pleaded not guilty in September.

The FBI accused Montgomery of embezzling upwards of $23,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem. The indictment stated Montgomery stole the money during his time as the center's executive director, between 2015 and 2020.

A grand jury said Montgomery spent the money on vacations, luxury hotels, and a gentlemen's club while lining the pockets of his media business.

In a report filed Wednesday, a written agreement will be filed no later than Nov. 7. The documentation does not include details of the plea agreement or exactly which charges Montgomery has pleaded guilty to.

