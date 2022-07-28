Man sentenced to 20 years for gun-related charges after shooting former Kernersville police officer Sean Houle

The judge sentenced Quinton Blocker on federal gun charges in connection to the shooting of former police officer Sean Houle.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting a former Kernersville police officer in the face was sentenced to 20 years in prison for gun-related charges Thursday, according to the North Carolina Middle District Court.

Quinton Donnell Blocker was indicted on three counts of federal gun charges in 2021, shortly after the shooting. The charges are associated with the gun investigators said Blocker stole from Houle and then used to shoot him.

In March 2022, he reached a plea deal. Blocker pleaded guilty to two of three federal gun charges brought against him.

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

On July 28, Blocker was sentenced to 120 months in prison for each charge. The third charge was dropped. In all, Blocker was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Former officer Sean Houle was in court Thursday to testify during the proceedings. This was the first time Houle saw Blocker since the shooting in February 2021.

Houle spoke to reporters after the hearing. He explains, “it was hard, a lot harder than I thought it was going to be."

Houle explained the emotions he felt leading up to the hearing.

“I was pretty much nervous to the point where I wanted to be sick,” he continues, “today was a whole different weight and that was what really broke me, in the beginning, was the way it just sort of crashed down on me the whole thing and then seeing him again for the first time since everything happened face-to-face it was just a lot.”

Blocker faces several other charges in connection with the shooting, including:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

On July 18, a grand jury indicted Blocker on these charges.

This case, directly involving the assault, is currently in Forsyth County Superior Court. Blocker could face additional punishment once the case gets to the sentencing phase. It's not yet clear when that could happen.

