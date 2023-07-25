Greensboro martial arts instructor faces additional charges for child sex crimes, court docs show

Derek Lee Norman, also known as Hakiym Akbar, faces another incident liberties charge, according to court documents.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Derek Norman owns Sanyama Dojo and that's where police said they believe he was able to abuse his victims.

Norman who also goes by 'Hakiym Akbar' was originally arrested on three counts of indecent liberties with children on June 23, according to Greensboro police.

Police said a fourth charge was added days later on the 27th. Most recently — court documents show that the fifth charge was added Monday, July 25.

Court documents show these offenses date back to 2012.

There are three different children involved in this case, all under the age of 16, according to police.

Police and officials said Norman had frequent contact with children and community members while running his martial arts business.

Detectives with the GPD believe there could be more victims that haven't been identified.

He will appear in court on July 26 at 8:30 a.m. Court records show the earliest incident is from May 1, 2012. One incident is from May 1, 2016, two offenses are from January 2018, and one is from April 2022.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

