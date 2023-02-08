'Cops everywhere' | Triad mom says her kids heard gun shots in Alamance Crossing

Burlington police conduct a criminal investigation after two victims were injured in a parking lot near a movie theater.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Tuesday night, a Triad mom said she was expecting a call from her teens heading home. Instead, it was a call saying they heard gunshots.

"They were closing up and I told them to immediately get away from that. They informed me that there were cops everywhere. Cops going up and down with a light shining up and down for the person that did the shooting," Roxanne Trumpower said.

Burlington police said two people were shot outside Carousel Cinemas movie theater Tuesday night. Police responded to the shooting at 9:30 p.m. Officers said they found one victim who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. As detectives were on the scene, a second victim arrived at the hospital. Officers said both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, investigators are not sure if the victims were at the movies or at a nearby business, but they are working to get those questions answered. Burlington police are not able to release information about potential suspects but believe this was an isolated event.

"We don't believe that there was any active threat to the community. We do think that this was a target event so there's no continued threat or anything that the public should be wary of," Burlington Police Public Information Officer Emily-Lynn Adkins said.

Several cars parked in the parking lot were struck by the gunfire as well.

