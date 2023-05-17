People and police coming up with strategies to combat violence

Law enforcement agencies from all across the Triad joining forces with the community to stop the violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several Triad law enforcement officers, pastors, non-profit leaders, and citizens gathered under one roof Wednesday. They had an important goal in mind, to combat gun violence.

"Violence is just prevalent in communities that look like me. So, I just want to be here to see what I can do," said Jamestown resident, Gayle Simmons.

The High Point Peacemakers brought everyone together. The organization has been working to stop violent crime for a few years now.

They've done so by holding peace meetings, fundraising, and mentoring the youth.

Wednesday, they took the next step, by joining forces.

"We can collaborate and begin to work together because violence is not just confined to a particular community it's violence crosses the city lines," said Peacekeepers Director, Brad Lilley.

Several came out to the first ever 'Stop the Violence Summit,' in the Triad.

Speakers discussed several topics, including preventing crime early.

"It's an increase and it's with younger people children unfortunately our youth are misdirected," said Simmons.

Substitute teacher, Alecia Wilson is especially passionate about providing programs for them this summer.

"I know that some of my students are not going to make it, you know what I'm saying, so we need to bring attention, we need to have things for them to do," said Wilson.

Lilley hopes the summit will become an annual event.

He says the organization will now begin working with various groups to come up with strategies to combat violence.