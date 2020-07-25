Investigators say the 3 accidents all happened on Friday.

3 deadly accidents happened in the Triad Friday in Lexington, Randolph County, and Winston-Salem, according to officials.

Lexington

Lexington police responded to a crash involving a person that was hit by a car on Winston Road near the intersection of 1st Rainbow Street.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Billy Nance, Jr. of Lexington lying in the roadway.

Lexington police said EMS performed life-saving measures, however, Nance died at the scene.

Police said Nance was trying to cross the road when he was hit by 31-year-old Kameron Burkhart.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Randolph County

North Carolina Highway Patrol said a deadly accident happened near Exit 68 on I-73. Highway Patrol has not released any further information. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

Winston-Salem

Another crash happened in Winston-Salem in the 5300 block of Germanton Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that Gary Casteen, 45, was driving north on Germanton Road when, for unknown reasons, his car ran off the roadway to the right.

Police said his car then traveled back onto the roadway and into the path of a Jeep driving south. Gary Casteen died on the scene as a result of the crash. The driver of the Jeep, Erica Webb, was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The 5300 block of Germanton Road was closed for 4 hours following the crash.