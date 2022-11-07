Memorial grows after crash kills three people and injures two others in Browns Summit

Throughout the Triad, there are tributes that can be seen piling up for the three people who died in a crash Saturday in Browns Summit.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Flowers, crosses, and tributes for the three people that died in a car crash Saturday continue to grow.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Saturday evening, 16-year-old Alexio Lattero lost control of his Dodge Charger, crossed the center lane, and hit a car.

Alexio had two passengers in the car at the time that died in the crash. One was a 15-year-old girl and also his 26-year-old sister Anna Lattero.

In the other car were Greensboro Firefighter Richard Murrell, 58, who died at the scene, and his wife Tonya Murrell, 50, who is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital.

A tribute to Richard 'Rick' Murrell

At the scene, this is what can be seen.

A cross dedicated to Richard Murrell with gear hanging in honor of him.

The Greensboro Fire Department said they lost a 33-year veteran who's been with the department since July 1, 1989, and earned the rank of Engineer.

Rick worked at Station 5 most of his career and was an example firefighter for those that worked with him.

Rick was a husband and father of three children ages 17, 19, and 21.

Anna Lattero Tributes

These flowers honored 26-year-old Anna Lattero. She was a passenger in the Dodge Charger.

Anna Lattero was Alexio Lattero's sister. Family and friends at the tribute said those two were inseparable and the best of friends.

A special tribute

A 15-year-old was also in the car at the time. This cross was put up by family members Monday. The family mentioned the 15-year-old was close with Alexio.

They also mentioned that Alexio and the 15-year-old both had a passion for Jesus and loving the Lord.

It was emotional for each friend and family.

All families and friends putting down the gifts were quiet. Some people took photos.

Dozens were seen throughout Monday coming by to see what was left of the scene.

Robert Garrett lives right next to where the crash happened. He said it's heartbreaking to see the number of people impacted by this.

"You wouldn't believe how many people have stopped out here," said Garrett. "Ever since yesterday, it's been non-stop and there were people out here this morning before I got up."

Garrett said he heard the crash. He was walking into his house when all of a sudden he heard a sound that he said was deafening.

"I heard this loud crash and I knew exactly what it was and it was raining," Garrett said. "I turned around and the two cars hit so hard that they ended up backwards facing the road, so I knew it was really bad."

He said he and his family are keeping those families in their thoughts and prayers.

"It was horrific, there is no doubt about it," he said. "It was one of the worst accidents I have ever seen and my heart goes out to them, this is a really hard thing to get past."

There are other tributes throughout the area as well. In Gibsonville, there is a pizza place that Anna and Alexio's family owns that has flowers and messages posted.

In Greensboro, the flag at Fire Station 5 is at half staff with Richard Murrell's equipment out front.