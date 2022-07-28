One dead, two injured in Eden triple shooting

Police were called about a disturbance Wednesday night. When an officer arrived on scene, shots were fired and more first responders were called out.

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police officers are investigating after a deadly shooting on Morgan Road around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say a Lieutenant responded to a disturbance call, but once at the scene, heard multiple gunshots coming from a home.

Eden officers, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and Reidsville police were then called to the scene as shots were being fired.

Police say several people were seen running from the area, and they eventually found three victims.

Two people were taken to the hospital and one person was found dead in the home's yard.

Eden police are working a large crime scene. Morgan Road between Lee Street and Flynn Street is closed indefinitely while detectives get more information about the incident.

Officers are also currently interviewing several people who were at the scene when the shooting happened.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Tyson Scales or Lieutenant Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755.