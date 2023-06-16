Road closed after a trooper chase ends in crash in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said they had to assist troopers in a chase that ended in a crash on Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road, causing a road closure in the area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road is shut down after a man crashed at an intersection during a chase in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department assisted NC Highway Patrol Troopers on a vehicle pursuit, that ended in a crash at the intersection of Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road, where the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police said 36-year-old Terrence Thomas Manokey was charged with the following:

Flee to Elude

DWI

Multiple unrelated felony warrants

Due to the traffic crash investigation, involving a downed power line; the intersection of Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road is temporarily closed.

Police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers have shut off the intersection, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

