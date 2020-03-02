PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Days after a hit-a-run crash, the Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the driver accused of running a red light and killing three people.
Troopers say the driver of a Buick LaCrosse slammed into a Nissan Versa, got out of the car and ray away into the darkness.
FHP says a passenger of the LaCrosse didn’t stick around either.
As they took off down U.S. 19, 65-year-old Bruce Johnson, 49-year-old Lisa Johnson and 18-year-old Glenworth Johnson, who were in the Versa, died at the scene. According to FHP, two of them were ejected from their car as it spun in the intersection at Tampa Road.
One was thrown halfway out by the impact.
Anyone with information on the driver or passenger is being asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or contact Crime Stoppers Pinellas here.
You can also reach out on social media @CrimeStopPinCty.
