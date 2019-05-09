TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man tied to an alleged kidnapping out of Montgomery, Alabama has been arrested in Georgia after the victim reportedly jumped out of his car in front of a deputy on I-85.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Nathan Taylor was sitting alongside I-85 on the northbound side at the Alabama line when he saw a vehicle skid to a stop and a woman jump out of the passenger side. The sheriff's office said Taylor rushed to help the woman and get her out of traffic, at which point she told him she had been kidnapped.

After checking over the victim, the sheriff's office said Lt. Taylor notified other deputies and then began to chase after the vehicle in question. However, the driver soon realized he was being followed and sped away on exit 18, according to authorities. Soon, a second deputy joined the pursuit which took them through the rest of Troup County into Meriwether and, eventually, ended in a crash in Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities took 40-year-old Rubin Mack of College Park into custody without further incident and have since charged him with felony fleeing/attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, speeding, reckless driving, and failure to maintain.

Troup County authorities didn't have additional details about potential kidnapping charges, since that portion of the investigation is being handled by police in Montgomery, Alabama.

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

North Carolina man claims he spotted three Bigfoots and caught them on video

Mother suspected of killing two adult children in Cobb County murder-suicide