Have you seen this truck? Police searching for suspect who tried snatching female jogger

Police said the woman was jogging on E. Salem Avenue when a man tried to take her.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need help identifying a truck they believe is connected to an attempted abduction along a jogging trail.

Police released a surveillance photo of the truck on Friday. They said a woman was jogging along E. Salem Avenue near Cemetary Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man tried to take her.

Fortunately, the woman wasn't hurt. The suspect got away.

Investigators believe the suspect is between 18-22 years old, with a thin build, and around 6-feet-tall. They said he was wearing a a neon yellow shirt that appeared to be from construction or landscaping, and brown pants.

Winston-Salem resident, Kira Wood said she takes a walk along the Winston-Salem trails a couple times a week. Learning about this attempted abduction terrifies her.

"It's really scary knowing that it happened so early in the day. It's definitely going to make me take more precautions when I'm out and about and make sure I tell people where I'm going and tell them how long I'm going to be gone," Wood said.

Wood said it's important to keep your eyes open and head on a swivel when walking/jogging or even biking alone.

Winston-Salem State University is just a few miles from East Salem Avenue.

Chief of Police there, Amir Henry, said being aware of your surroundings is important.

"A few things that I would share is, try not to be distracted. Let somebody know where you're going," Chief Henry said.

If you have any information on the attempted kidnapping, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.