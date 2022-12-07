Truckers Against Trafficking to host Greensboro training on spotting warning signs

The organization Truckers Against Trafficking said it's important for people to keep their eyes out...especially because interstates are a corridor for these crimes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need your help to know the signs and to help stop human trafficking.

GPD is partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking to help train people on the warning signs.

"We need collaboration from the community from those different industries to retail industries, transportation industries because they're seeing people just like we are in law enforcement," said Captain Milford Harris with the Greensboro Police Department. "And if they see what they think is suspicious from this training or something that they might see online, we prefer them to give us a call so we can do that."

Harris said most often trafficking is put to a stop after a person who sees it happening calls it in.

He said one of the most common signs is someone being forced to do something.

And with millions hitting the road this holiday weekend, Truckers Against Trafficking Freedom Drivers Project Director Brandy Belton said people should pay even more attention.

"If you happen to come into contact with someone who might look like they're not where they're supposed to be, just asking simple questions like, are you in control of yourself, do you have identification that you have or does someone else have it," said Belton.

Greensboro police said don't be scared to call 911 if there is something suspicious.

If you work in the transportation industry and would like to join a December 7 training on how to spot the signs of human trafficking, click here.