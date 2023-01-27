Molly Corbett files motion to move re-trial in husband's murder out of Davidson County

Molly Corbett and her father Tom Martens' convictions were overturned by an appeals court back in 2020. They are set for a re-trial in June.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Molly Corbett has filed a motion to move her case out of Davidson County.

Corbett filed a motion on January 20 to move the new trial to Forsyth County, stating intense media coverage as the reason. A judge will hear that motion on February 10.

Jason died on August 15, 2015. Prosecutors said he was beaten to death with a brick paver and a baseball bat. Molly and her father were charged in Jason’s death but said they acted in self-defense.

Investigators later found inconsistencies in the evidence and in Molly and Corbett’s story about what happened.

Molly and her father were both sentenced to 20-25 years in prison for the murder.

Then in February 2020, an appeals court overturned their convictions, citing errors in the case. The North Carolina Supreme Court agreed and ruled in 2021 that Molly and her father could get a new trial.

Molly and Martens were released from prison in March 2022 and are now awaiting their new trial.

