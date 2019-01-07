SAN ANTONIO — Police are still trying to track down the shooter who killed a local teenager.

George Ramos, 18, was also a professional boxer. This weekend, Ramos was laid to rest; his boxing career was cut short. He was murdered on June 20.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio released a photo of a car police believe the shooter got in after the murder.

Rudy Moreno Jr., the head coach of "Guns and Hoses," knew Ramos very well.

"The sky was the limit for this kid," he said.

Ramos - who went by 'Lil G' - fought in the "Guns and Hoses" boxing event. It raises money for families of fallen first responders. The teen had even won pro matches. Moreno's son and other young kids who train here looked up to the young boxer.

"He comes into a room, and that room immediately lights up," Moreno said. "I know it is cliche to say, but all around, this kid had so much energy. He was so outgoing."

On June 20, the boxer was shot several times and was killed. He was found inside an SUV on the far west side off Culebra Road. Police said Ramos was meeting up with two people, but it is unclear what the discussion was about.

"Just for this to come to a sudden end like this, nobody - mom, parent, dad, brother, friend - deserves anything like this to happen," Moreno said.

Several witnesses said a suspect got out of Ramos' SUV and jumped into a red or maroon four-door vehicle.

"There is a city that is hurting right now because of what you did," Moreno said. "I would just say turn yourselves in."

If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers the number is 224-STOP. You can remain anonymous, and there is a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.