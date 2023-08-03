Additional arrests made in connection to shooting involving 12-year-old in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said two more men were arrested Wednesday for shooting at 12-year-old in July.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two more men were arrested for shooting a 12-year-old in near Cleveland Avenue Homes in July, Winston-Salem police say.

Raqhuane Miller, 18, and Andre Barber, 19, were arrested Wednesday and have been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill. Both men are being held on a $501,000 bond.

Three men were arrested on July 7 after a child was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Officers said they caught John Henry Williams, 24, SirWinston Mekhi Johnson, 22, and James Denard Goodine, 22, on the 100 block of Garden Path where narcotics, multiple firearms, and the vehicle used in the incident were seized.

Officers said they walked onto the basketball court area of Cleveland Avenue Homes on the 1100 block of East Fifteenth Street and began shooting around 11 p.m.

A short time later, a 12-year-old boy arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper right back.

No other suspects are being sought in relation to this incident.

