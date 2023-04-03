US Marshals and Greensboro police arrest two wanted in Rockingham County

Two people who dodged Rockingham County deputies were arrested in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — U.S. Marshals and the Greensboro Police Department arrested two people who were wanted for fleeing deputies in Rockingham County, according to deputies.

Last Monday, Rockingham County deputies were searching for two people involved in a chase on Gideon Grove Church Road in Madison. Deputies pulled over Jacob Allen Nugent driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Annabelle Steele Whitten in the passenger seat.

Whitten, according to deputies, had several outstanding arrest warrants.

As the deputies approached the car, Nugent put the car in reverse and struck Deputy Walt Paschall in the left arm, according to the sheriff's office.

Nugent then turned the car and tried to hit Paschal and Deputy Jeremy McCollum again as he fled the scene.

The deputies chased them in their patrol cars, but Nugenet and Whitten were able to escape.

Paschal received minor injuries from being hit by Nugnt's car, and McCollum was not hit at all.

U.S. Marshals, with the help of Greensboro police, were able to capture Whitten and Nugent on Gloucester Lane Greensboro.

Nugent was charged with two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon and other outstanding charges related to the pursuit. He is currently being held without bond.

Whitten was charged with Resisting, Obstructing, and Delaying an officer after not following the deputy's commands to get out of the car, in addition to her outstanding warrants. She is in the detention center with a $2,500 bond.

