LUMBERTON, N.C. — Two people threw guns, heroin, and cocaine from a vehicle as they fled authorities Sunday.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said that Antreal M. Henderson and Corionta Cooper, both 24, have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Police said a deputy pulled over the vehicle Henderson was driving after he failed to stop at an intersection. Henderson then sped away as a deputy approached the vehicle.

The pair were later apprehended and Police said a search warrant of a residence obtained as a result of the pursuit turned up other guns and drugs.

