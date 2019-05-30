Two people were taken into custody on Monday at the Avenues Mall in Jacksonville after authorities say they left a small multi-colored pig inside a hot vehicle.

Trinity Tavarez-Soto, 19, and Mark Gray, 20, were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

According to the arrest report, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. regarding an animal inside a vehicle at the Avenues Mall located at 10300 Southside Blvd.

Upon arrival, police met with a witness who told them that she was going to work when she noticed a pig in the backseat of a vehicle in the parking lot.

The witness stated she tried to find the owner of the pig but was unsuccessful. JSO observed the pig in question in the backseat of the vehicle and attempted to locate the owner by running the tag.

JSO says based on the totality of the circumstances, they used their issued window break and busted out the rear passenger window.

FCN Meteorologist Mike Prangley reported that inland temperatures on Monday reached triple digits, a record high for Memorial Day in Jacksonville.

The officer opened the door and took the pig out, immediately placing the pig in the backseat of a patrol car.

While they were attempting to locate the owners of the car, Tavarez-Soto and Gray both walked out of the mall and to the car.

They were taken into custody after determining the vehicle belonged to them.