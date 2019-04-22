LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County Deputies say two people were arrested for their involvement in stealing from an elderly person.

On Easter Sunday, deputies responded to a home in Lexington to follow up on an ongoing investigation involving a theft and possible exploitation of an elderly person.

While there, deputies say they came in contact with Eddie Everhart and Linda Davis. They were both arrested.

Everhart was charged with felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, and exploitation of an elderly person. Davis was charged with exploitation of an elderly person and aid and abet felony larceny.

Everhart was placed in jail under a $20,000 secured bond, and Davis was given a $10,000 secured bond.