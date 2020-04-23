THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of Bradley Stephens, Thomasville police said.

Two people have now been charged in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, Thomasville detectives, with the help of Winston-Salem police, arrested De’Bryan Kentre Brown, a 25-year-old from Greensboro, and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder. Brown is being held at the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Brown bonded out later that evening, law enforcement officials said.

Today, U.S. Marshalls took another suspect into custody around 11:00 a.m. The suspect was 17-years-old on April 18, 2020, when Bradley Stephens was shot dead. The second suspect has been charged with murder and was placed in a juvenile detention center.

“Thomasville detectives have been working around the clock since Saturday night trying to bring this case to a resolution,” said Captain Brad Saintsing.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by law enforcement agencies who continue to assist at a moment’s notice. Law enforcement partnerships were instrumental in identifying those responsible for the death of Bradley Stephens," Capt. Saintsing said.

RELATED: Suspect arrested for tampering with evidence in Burlington murder investigation

RELATED: I-85 south in Randolph County reopens after fiery crash overnight