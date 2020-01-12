Two arrested in Hanes Mall assault: police

Both of the 18-year-olds were arrested Monday, police say.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from the Saturday report of the incident.)

Winston-Salem police said they have arrested two people involved in a Hanes Mall assault Saturday.

As a result of the assault, warrants for arrest were obtained on Brandon Crosby, 18, and Tynaysha Davis, 18.

According to police, Crosby was arrested Monday for his outstanding warrant at the intersection of Burton Street and Richard Allen Lane after a brief foot pursuit.

He was charged with a warrant for arrest for assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. Crosby was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and held on a $3,000.00 secured bond.

Davis was arrested on the same day on University Parkway according to police. She was charged with assault and also taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center. She was given a $2,500 secured bond.

Tuesday, police said additional five female juvenile suspects and one male juvenile suspect have been identified and the juvenile petition process has begun on all six juveniles.

On Nov. 28 Winston-Salem police said a couple was assaulted by a group of teenagers while picking up their daughter from Hanes Mall Saturday night. Now, police say they'll have more officers patrolling the mall for the holiday shopping season.

LaTina Melton said she and her boyfriend dropped his daughter off at the mall with her best friend and her best friend's mom for a birthday party.

Melton said the couple got a call from the 13-year-old daughter saying a group of teenagers was following them around the mall.

Melton said when she went to go pick her daughter up, Melton tried to diffuse the situation, and the next thing she knew, she was assaulted.

"All of the friends just went haywire, and I was hit from this side, the left side, and once she hit me, I just instantly reacted and hit her back, and then it went from there, and it turned into five people on me and two to three men on my boyfriend," said Melton.

Police said a purse was snatched during the fight. Melton said she still hasn't gotten her wallet back.