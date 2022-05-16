Two employees stabbed each other at Wendy's in Asheboro, police say

Police said a fight broke out between the two employees at Wendy's on West Dixie Drive.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two Wendy's employees stabbed each other while working in Asheboro Monday, according to police reports.

Asheboro police said they got a call at 10:22 a.m. about a stabbing at the Wendy's on 623 West Dixie Drive.

Police said a fight broke out between two employees, and they stabbed one another. When officers arrived on the scene, Taylor Shawn Tucker, 22, was found suffering from a stab wound and was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injury.

A witness told police the other employee left Wendy's. As a safety measure, Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School issued a shelter in place because the schools are near the restaurant. School officials later lifted the order.

Another witness told police the other employee was driving a gold Toyota passenger car that left the area in a "careless and reckless manner".

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office found the employee's car at a traffic stop in Randleman and arrested them. Deputies then took them to a hospital to be treated for a stab wound.