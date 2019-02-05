A man and woman were arrested Friday on Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle and Resisting Public Officer warrants.

On April 14, the Asheboro Police Department was called in reference to the pair breaking into cars on Westwood Drive in Asheboro.

Officers were not able to find the pair and issued warrants for their arrests.

On Friday, the pair were found at a Wendy’s on North Main Street in Archdale.

According to deputies, David Grantham was standing in line waiting to order food and Megan Dunn was in the bathroom.

The two were taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where they were served their warrants and orders for arrest.

Megan Elizabeth Dunn and David Nathaniel Grantham

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Grantham was served his Warrant for Arrest for Felony Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle and Misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing (Randolph County), an Order for Arrest for Failing to Appear in Randolph County Court on Misdemeanor Assault on a Female charge, Warrant for Arrest on Felony Obstructing Justice and Misdemeanor Larceny (Chatham County), and Misdemeanor Probation Violation (Out of County).

He was given a $40,000 secured bond.

Dunn, who had already been served warrants stemming from the Asheboro break-ins on April 16, was served an outstanding Warrant for Arrest from Chatham County for Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer and released on a Written Promise to Appear.

