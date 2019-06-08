COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have been arrested in Colleton County after a 13-year-old child was found dead in a vehicle on Monday.

Once on the scene, emergency responders found a 13-year-old girl lying on the ground next to a vehicle.

Upon arrival, investigators determined the minor child was deceased. SLED's Child Fatality Division and SLED's Crime Scene Division responded and assisted Colleton County investigators with the investigation. The cause of death has not been released.

According to law enforcement, Rita Pangalangan and Larry King were at the scene and transported to Sheriff’s Office headquarters for questioning. Both defendants have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the child’s death. It is not clear if or how the two are related to the child.

The bond hearing was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday in front of a magistrate judge at the Colleton County Detention Center. Bond was denied for both individuals.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as available.