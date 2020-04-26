MEBANE, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy was the victim of an assault in Mebane Saturday according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a call for help in the 1300blk of Stone St Ext., Mebane, N.C., in reference to the assault.

Once on scene, deputies found the 14-year-old victim who claimed to have been attacked with a pistol.

Police said the attack happened off of Dodson Rd and the 14-year-old walked four miles back to his home before seeking assistance and later sought hospital treatment.

The victim told police that the suspects took personal property which included cash and an Apple iPhone.

Police said the suspects were identified as a 17-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old, Luz Alexis “Alex” Espana. Search warrants were executed at both suspect’s homes with evidence found associated with the incident.

Luz Alexis “Alex” Espana

Alamance County Sheriff's Office

Espana was charged with Felony Robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

The 17-year-old juvenile (no picture available) was also charged with the same crimes.

