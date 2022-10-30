AMBER ALERT: 2 children believed to have been abducted in Asheboro

The suspects are believed to be driving a 2019 Black Dodge Durango with a North Carolina license plate reading JMY3226.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two children have possibly been abducted in Asheboro.

Two of the suspects are believed to be a non-custodial parent and parent.

They are believed to be driving a 2019 Black Dodge Durango with a North Carolina license plate reading JMY3226.

The children are believed to have been taken from Occoneechee Ave in Asheboro.

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Asheboro police is searching for Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams.

Officials describe Londyn as a 4-year-old girl with black hair and brown eyes wearing a purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet and about 3 feet and 4 inches tall.

Deshawn is described as a 2-year-old boy about 2 feet and 4 inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks.

The two children are believed to be with Deshawn Devone Williams, 25, Williams Dominic Markel, 20, and Haley Sue Harrah.

Deshawn, 25, is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask.

Markel is described as having black hair and brown eyes at 5 feet and 11 inches tall.

