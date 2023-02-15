Shots fired into apartment with toddler inside before stolen car chase through Forsyth County

Officers followed the car from Winston-Salem to Kernersville and back to Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a teen, were arrested after a reported shooting, stealing a car and initiating a chase through Forsyth County late Tuesday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem patrol officers and Gun Crime Reduction Unit officers responded a shooting on Salem Gardens Drive.

Officers noticed an apartment and two cars had been shot into. During the shooting, two adults and a 3-year-old were inside.

The investigation revealed that the suspects in this case were in a black Honda Civic that had been reported stolen in Winston-Salem.

Officers spotted the car driving down the 100 block of Waughtown Street. The car then went east on Waughtown Street which led to a chase.

Officers chased the car into Kernersville where the car turned around and went back to Winston-Salem by the same route. The car then went northbound US Highway 52 where a minor crash occurred with an uninvolved car and continued to drive away.

The car traveled to North Liberty Street where it collided with a marked patrol car at the intersection of 17th Street and North Liberty Street.

Three people got out the car and ran away.

Officers arrested Caleb Thompson, 23, and a teen.

Thompson was given a $25,000 bond after being charged with:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Speeding

Driving While License Revoked

Careless and Reckless Driving

Resist Arrest

Hit and Run (2 counts)

Fail to Maintain Lane Control

The search continues for the third person who was involved.

Officers seized the stolen car as two guns were found inside. This investigation remains open, and the Gun Crime Reduction Unit will continue to follow-up investigative leads.