Two people dead after Wilkes County shooting

MILLERS CREEK, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Wilkes County Sunday afternoon, according to investigators.
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office found 51-year-old Marc Royce Brantley dead outside a home on Boone Trail.
Investigators said Mickey Wayne Davis, 64, was found at the scene suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Deputies said Davis was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died.
If you have any information call the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 903-7600.