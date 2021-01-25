Two people dead after Wilkes County shooting

51-year-old Marc Royce Brantley and 64-year-old Mickey Wayne Davis are both dead following the shooting Sunday.

MILLERS CREEK, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Wilkes County Sunday afternoon, according to investigators.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office found 51-year-old Marc Royce Brantley dead outside a home on Boone Trail.

Investigators said Mickey Wayne Davis, 64, was found at the scene suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Deputies said Davis was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died.