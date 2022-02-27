2 dead after crash on I-40 East and Business 85 North in Greensboro

The crash involving four different vehicles left two men from Greensboro dead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men have died following a crash on I-40 East and Business 85 North over the weekend.

The crash involved four different vehicles, according to Greensboro police.

Darius Deshawn Smyre, 27, and Antonio Maurice James, 31, both of Greensboro both died from the crash.

Police said Jerlvonte Diaz Milbourne, 28, of Greensboro 2006 was driving a black Infiniti SUV west on I-40 when it left the roadway to the left and crossed over the median.

Investigators said after crossing over the median, the Infiniti traveled west into the eastbound lanes of I-40 and hit a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on I-40.

The Silverado was driven by Enoc Emmanuel Lopez, 20, of Greensboro.

After hitting the Silverado, the Infiniti ran into a black Acura driven by Bien Krajan, 32, of Greensboro.

Investigators said a white 2014 Jeep Compass driven by Kry Sheena Stevens, 22 of South Carolina hit the rear end of the Silverado during the crash.

Police said Smyre and James were both riding in the Infiniti.

A fourth passenger in the Infiniti, Detectives said Tevin Kewann Jolly, 29, of Greensboro, who was a fourth passenger in the Infiniti and Milbourne received serious injuries.

Lopez also received serious injuries, according to police.

Detectives said Stevens received small injuries and Krajan did not receive any injuries from the crash.

Police said they believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. Officials said the crash is being investigated by the crash reconstruction unit.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

