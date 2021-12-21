Two different GameStops robbed a day apart

Winston-Salem and Greensboro Police are investigating robberies before the holidays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A GameStop was robbed on Tuesday evening in Greensboro, according to police reports.

Greensboro police received a call about a suspect holding someone at gunpoint and stealing some money.

The day before, a suspect walked into a GameStop in Winston-Salem and spoke with an employee about a gaming system. After the suspect walked to the register with the employee, they pulled out a semi-automatic gun and told the employee to “empty the register”.

No one was injured during this incident.

Both investigations are ongoing.