Two different GameStops robbed a day apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A GameStop was robbed on Tuesday evening in Greensboro, according to police reports.
Greensboro police received a call about a suspect holding someone at gunpoint and stealing some money.
The day before, a suspect walked into a GameStop in Winston-Salem and spoke with an employee about a gaming system. After the suspect walked to the register with the employee, they pulled out a semi-automatic gun and told the employee to “empty the register”.
No one was injured during this incident.
Both investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.