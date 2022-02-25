2 charged with murder in 2021 death of Winston-Salem woman may face death penalty

The two were charged in the woman’s death back in September last year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people who were charged in the death of a woman found in her home back in September last year may face the death penalty, according to North Carolina court officials.

Winston-Salem police said the two were arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators said Michele Ruth Lowder was found dead in a house on Tipperary Lane last year. Officers went to the house to check on Lowder after she did not show up to work.

Detectives discovered the suspects stole her car during investigation.

Police said the SWAT team found the stolen car. Investigators said the car was being driven by Tyree Lashauna Mosby, 18, who jumped out of it and was later arrested after police chased him.

Detectives discovered Mosby had ran away from Pennsylvania where he was wanted for murder, according to police.

Investigators were led to a hotel where they found Mosby had an acquaintance – Alexis Olacia Knox, 19, who was also arrested and charged.

Both Mosby and Knox are charged with murder, kidnapping, and burglary.

Court officials confirmed they will seek the death penalty.

