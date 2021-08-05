x
2 Greensboro men now face murder charges after drugging, raping girl on spring break in Miami, police say

A grand jury in Miami-Dade County charged two men from Greensboro after a woman overdosed on a drug with fentanyl in it.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Two Greensboro men accused of raping a tourist who died of an overdose during a spring break trip to Miami Beach are now facing first-degree murder charges.

 A grand jury in Miami-Dade County returned an indictment Wednesday finding Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor responsible for the fentanyl-induced death of 24-year-old Christine Englehardt. 

Prosecutors said the 24-year-old from Richboro, Pennsylvania met the men in South Beach. Her body was found in the Albion Hotel. 

The grand jury added a murder charge against Taylor for supplying the same opioid to 21-year-old Walter Riley of Chicago. He was found unconscious and died two days after Englehardt.

