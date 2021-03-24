Two Greensboro men accused of drugging and raping a woman who later died, Miami Beach police say

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of Greensboro also allegedly stole the woman's credit cards and used them at various locations on Miami Beach.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two North Carolina men are locked up in a Miami jail accused of drugging and raping a woman they met on South Beach, according to police. The woman later died in her hotel room. Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of Greensboro also allegedly stole the woman's credit cards and used them at various locations on Miami Beach, according to police.

The two men face a number of charges, including sexual battery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to police, Collier and Taylor met the woman, identified as Christine Englehardt, 24, at a restaurant. Englehardt was visiting from Pennsylvania and was traveling alone.

Police said Collier told them they gave the woman a "green pill." According to a detective during a court hearing Monday, they returned to the woman's hotel room, where both men had sex with her even as she appeared to be unconscious in surveillance video. Police said the men then left her a short while later and reportedly stole her credit cards and cell phone.

The next day, Miami Beach police said they were called to the Albion Hotel where staff had found the woman unconscious and semi-nude body on the bed.

Investigators said video surveillance showed two men entering with the woman and then leaving sometime later without the woman.

According to the arrest report, Collier was found two days after, wearing the same pants seen in the video, according to the arrest report. Police also said Taylor was seen on video surveillance using one of the woman's credit cards at a liquor store. He too was arrested and when police searched him they said they found the woman's phone and green pills in his bag.