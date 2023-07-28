In one week, two Greensboro siblings' lives were taken by gun violence

Triad law enforcement agencies say they do not believe the shootings are connected.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In one week, gun violence took the lives of two Greensboro siblings. One shooting happened in Forsyth County and the other happened in Guilford County but devastated the same family.

The family member said 19-year-old Briana Arrington and 21-year-old Christian Arrington were their mother's only children.

The family now pushing for answers as they grieve.

Greensboro police said Briana Arrington was shot and killed Tuesday in a shooting on Shagbark Drive.

Currently, no arrests have been made but an active homicide investigation is underway.

Forsyth County deputies said her brother, Christian Arrington died a week prior. He was shot and killed on Kerner Road. Deputies have since arrested and charged 20-year-old Quay'mon Swaringen with murder.

Officials with both agencies said they do not believe these shootings are connected.

Community advocates who are working to stop violent crime said this is another example of the tragedy gun violence brings.



"That's heartbreaking. It hits you in the gut when you have to think of what that mom could possibly be experiencing," Ingram Bell said.



She is the program manager for Gate City Coalition.



As the Arrington family grieves, the organization said they have resources to help them or any family dealing with a loss.

"We would like to tell them is we're here we're always here we're always a listening ear and we're always available. We're on call 24/7," Bell said.



The funeral for Christian Arrington was scheduled for Thursday. The funeral home said it was postponed due to his sister's death.