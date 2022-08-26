Two men crash car after armed robbery at High Point store

The two men led the officers on a chase after refusing to pull over for routine traffic stop.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Store employees told officers that a man wearing a mask came inside the store, pulled a knife out and stole money. The man left in a small, silver car with another man.

Less than an hour later, officers found the car of the two men at a Speedway on Fairfield Road.

The officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver did not pull over. Officers chased the car until it crashed at the intersection of Prospect Street and Amhurst Avenue. Both of the men got out and ran away.

Officers found and arrested the driver, Buck Manuel, 55, and charged him with:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

felony flee to elude

reckless driving

hit and run

speeding

They later arrested Carroll Emerson, 45, and charged him with aiding and abetting armed robbery and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.