WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Two horses were shot in a farm pasture along the Muddy Creek, public access, greenway. Leaving one killed and the other in surgery according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police were initially called to the greenway in response to 2-3 vehicles speeding, one or two of which could be stolen.

Officers believe there could be a link between the speeding cars and the shooting of the horses.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-800 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

