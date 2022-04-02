Police: 2 hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times overnight

Greensboro Police said two people were found with multiple stab wounds on Buchanan Road early Saturday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are in the hospital and Greensboro Police are investigating after a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Police said the call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road after someone called 911 to report a stabbing.

When police got to the scene, they found two people who had been stabbed multiple times, according to police.

The two victims were taken to the hospital by first responders and are stable, according to police.

There is no word on a suspect or who could be responsible for the crime. Police haven't said what led up to the incident and the investigation is ongoing at this time.