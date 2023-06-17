Two injured in Graham shooting, police said

One victim was suffering from serious injuries, police said.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot in Graham at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, according to the Graham Police Department.

Two victims with gunshot wounds were found by police at E. Hill Street and Walker Avenue.

Police said they provided first aid to the victims before the arrival of EMS.

One victim was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to police. The other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

This is a developing story.

