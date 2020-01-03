CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Officer responded to reports of a shooting at 11:30 a.m. on Burner Dr. at East Park Apartments Sunday.

When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

One was later pronounced deceased, police said. The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers said they are not looking for any suspects at this time. This is a developing story.

Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, Medic, CFD and Operations Command also responded to the scene to assist.

