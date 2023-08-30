Two juveniles arrested after multiple break-ins in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said two juveniles broke into an auto shop, a restaurant and tried to break-in inside a gas station.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they arrested two juveniles early Wednesday morning after they broke into multiple stores in the area.

Officers responded to a business burglar alarm at Clines Auto Repair on Reynolda Road around 5:08 a.m. They confirmed that someone had broken into the business.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a second break-in happened at the Taco Riendo Fast Food Restaurant and an attempted breaking and entering at the Citgo on Reynolda Road.

Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

